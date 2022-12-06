RIP: Legendary Boxing Referee, Mills Lane Dead At 85!

Mills Lane, the legendary boxing referee famous for using the phrase “Let’s get it on,” has died at 85 years old. Lane’s son, Tommy, said his father, who suffered a stroke 20 years ago, had been in hospice for the last week. “He took a significant decline in his overall situation,” Tommy Lane told the outlet. “It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family.”
Posted by Joe

