Crazy: Atlanta’s District Attorney Says She Is Trying To Stay Alive After Receiving Numerous Death Threats For Indicting Young Thug & YSL Members!

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, said extraordinary measures have been taken to protect her and her family amid threats since the high-profile racketeering indictment involving Atlanta rappers and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. She states it has altered her day-to-day life and has done less with friends and family because she fears they may be put in harm’s way. Some of the threats include her being murdered and one suspect went as far as providing instructions about how people who want to harm her, can use publicly-available information to find her residence. However, she stated there has been discussions on the level of security at her home and the District Attorney’s Office are supplementing her with a dignitary protection team. Willis says that despite the threats, she is not going to back down.

Posted by CZ