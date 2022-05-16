Rizzoo Rizzoo - Drip Set Flow

Rizzoo Rizzoo has diligently been working hard on a string of singles and visuals but he has been putting most of his energy into this signature project, "Racks and Revenge" to enhance his image along with maturing his sound. Here's a new video for one of the stand out records, "Drip Set Flow", which is an ode to 2000s culture and the influential charismatic style of DipSet. The single provides a serious testimony from Rizzoo on where he's been and where he is going for his career.



On this project, you'll find a variety of 13 Tracks that features the likes of Peso Peso, Monaleo, HoneyKomb Brazy, and Paul Wall. The diversity of sounds shows growth in Rizzoo's selection for beats and this credited to the help of Executive Producer Chris Thornton (Worked On: Logic - 1-800-273-8255), June James (Produced: Drake - When To Say When), TrillGotJuice, Johnny Loomin, RamyOnTheBeat x OhhRoss, (Co-Produced - Yo Gotti x Lil Baby - Put A Date On It), and many more. The moment of stardom and full growth that fans, spectators, and supporters have been waiting for has finally come with the release of his body of work.



Make sure to stream "Racks and Revenge" on All Platforms below



https://cmg.ffm.to/racksandrevenge