Ruthless Juveniles - I Wish [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 234 views

L.Mont aka ig: @Loyalmont_
@heartfelt_empire_muzik_group
@mobocamp90 (MOBO Camp Records)
@o.g.bigmike (Geto Boyz)
@foeshabb15 ( Ruthless Juveniles)
@directedbyfrankie (director) @drinkfreewater

I Wish ( Funeral Anthem) The hearts all over the world that lost anyone this song was created for you my cousins, brothers, sons & daughters were murdered and it has to stop we have to message just in time for the “ Ruthless Juveniles 30th Anniversary “ on the way … Note L.Mont ( The BlackPrint & My Jamaican Blood) ep & tapes drops soon share, Like, & comment!!!

For booking call Joe 504-527-1121 or Email: [email protected]

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS