Dubai Porta Potty: Social Media Is Sickened After Videos Of Alleged Instagram "Influencers/Models" Are Shown Eating Feces & More From Rich Dubai Men!

Search the web at your own risk. Videos floating around on social media apparently show alleged "influencers/models" opening their mouths as a rich Dubai men take a shit. Many stories have since come out on social media claiming "IG influencers/models" are in Dubai doing these sick things for a living. TikTokers etc. have since clowned on the models with videos explaining the situation, memes & more. Posted By Persist

