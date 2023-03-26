Freedom Denied: Two Inmates Caught At IHOP After Using A Toothbrush & Metal Bar To Escape From Virginia Jail!
Authorities in Virginia say two inmates were found at an IHOP after escaping jail by digging a hole with tools made from a toothbrush and a metal bar. They were found at an IHOP in Hampton, about 8 miles northeast of the jail. Officials took them into custody. Posted By Persist
