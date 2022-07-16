Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!
Ricky Martin has been accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted. The singer, 50, was hit with a restraining order stemming from a domestic violence incident in Puerto Rico earlier this month but the victim’s identity had been withheld until now. The singer is accused of “exercising physical and psychological attacks” on Dennis during their seven-month relationship, which ended about two months ago. Posted By Persist
