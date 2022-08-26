Nate P Ft. Phlo - So High [Dirtysoutherntexan1324 Submitted]

420/HIGH/SMOKE SONG OF 2022

Both perspectives on abusing which is the chorus and enjoying your high are the everyday basis which are the verses. Everyone can relate with that love hate relationship with Maryjane but always remains a balance to me and for which high strain you prefer. Now keep in mind this is a song on AFTER you sessioned so the visuals fit more than the smoking itself, but OfCourse is a part of the whole idea. Other than that, I'm never content in my projects always something I would have change or left on but that's the mindset of an artist be sure to like, comment, share and follow for the Man Of principles coming out early next year!!!! My emotions have also dropped so that's two singles as of now two more on the way to follow up the year until then enjoy my mindset and visual



social links:

instatgram -dirty.southern.texan_24

tiktok- nate_p432

instagram :phlobama817

tiktok:phlo361