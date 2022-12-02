Dude Hangs On For Dear Life After Trying Hijack A Truck In South Africa!
The 16-second clip, which contains strong language, was posted by a popular trucker page – SA Trucker – on Facebook and Twitter. It was also repurposed by other accounts with sizeable followings.
In the clip, the driver records the man who has an iron grip on the truck mirror and is being buffeted by the wind as the vehicle picks up speed.
The driver says, in Afrikaans, “You have to hold tight. I’ll m**r you from inside here, you want to hijack. V**tsek, you pest!” He further told the man to hold on tight because he intends to speed up. Posted By Ghost
