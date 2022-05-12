Gunna Reportedly Denied Bond On RICO Charges.. Makes 1st Court Appearance!

"FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia rapper Gunna was denied bond Wednesday after he was arrested on a racketeering charge earlier in the morning. Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, is one of the 28 alleged gang members named in the Fulton County district attorney's indictment. Kitchens, originally from metro Atlanta's city of College Park is accused of being part of the Young Slime Life gang. Kitchens was taken into custody for violating Georgia's RICO law. Two days prior, rapper Young Thug was also arrested on a similar premise, accused of being the leader of YSL. People who live near the Cleveland Avenue corridor said they want to clean up the streets but say they are not rushing to judgment when it comes to Kitchens' arrest. “Sometimes rappers are tied to gangs and activities, sometimes they're involved, sometimes they're not,” said Mario Head who runs the neighborhood organization that includes the Cleveland Avenue corridor. The area is mentioned in lyrics by the Georgia rappers. Kitchens is facing a RICO violation but is also accused of criminal street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana, and theft by receiving stolen property. Also included in the indictment are lyrics from music videos featuring Gunna and other rappers, shared on social media, like “Take it to Trial” which has lyrics that read: "For slimes you know I kill, Trial, I done beat it - twice State, I'm undefeated like feds came and snatched me, I don't know, no point in asking, I was on Bleveland, stuck like a magnet"" - 11alive

Posted by Thrillz