Horrible: 8 Year Old Among Five People Killed In "Execution" Style Murder Spree In San Jacinto, Texas!

A gunman is on the run after at least five people were killed at a home in San Jacinto County, according to Sheriff Greg Capers. The incident started as a harassment call to the sheriffs office just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Walter Drive in the Trails End subdivision. According to Capers, they found multiple people shot around the home. Ten people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.



Capers said the ages of the victims range from 8 to 40 years old and that they're all from Honduras. We're told four people were dead at the scene and that the 8-year-old died at the hospital. Three others were injured in the shooting and their condition is not known at this time. Investigators said they know who the shooter is, but that they believe he is no longer in the area. "The suspect...we don't believe him to be in the area," Capers said. "He's at least 10 to 20 miles away from here."



Capers said the gunman was known to shoot his rifle in the front yard, which may have led to the deadly shooting. Casings were also found outside of the home. The shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff's office says an arrest warrant has been issued for the shooter and they ask that the public avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

