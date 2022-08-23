SBM2X Ft. Solo Lucci - Risk Takers [West Shore LLC Submitted]

SBM2X a native of Los Angeles California drops this banger - Risk Takers featuring "Solo Lucci" from Fort Worth Texas also known from reality show "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood"
this video shot by @directedby
and produced by: Teamslapperz

https://www.instagram.com/makeitdouble_2x
https://www.instagram.com/sololucci

Stream Now: https://urbanlife.lnk.to/sbm2x_risk_takers

