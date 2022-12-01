Cocaine Bear [Official Trailer]
Cocaine Bear is an upcoming American horror comedy survival film directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden. It is inspired by the true story of an American black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985 and features an ensemble cast including Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys, and Ray Liotta in one of his final performances before his death.
