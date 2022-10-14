How Is This Even Possible?! Woman Gets Over 20 Contacts Taken Out Of Her Eye After Forgetting To Remove Them Every Day!

A California ophthalmologist was shocked to discover that a patient who complained of pain and blurriness had 23 contact lenses lodged in her eye after forgetting to remove them every day. Dr. Katerina Kurteeva shared an eye-opening video that went viral of her delicately pulling out the thin lenses.



“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” Kurteeva wrote on the California Eye Associates Instagram page. “They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month,” the doctor added after expressing her amazement at the more than one million views her video generated.



“Even though we ask seniors to come in once a year for checkups, this woman had skipped appointments and hadn’t been to the office in two years. Although her vision was blurry, it was the pain that bothered her most,” the doctor wrote. “There were a lot of contact lenses — I thought this could be my Guinness Book of World Record moment,” the doctor added. “In nearly 20 years of practice, I had never seen anything like it. The patient couldn’t believe it either and asked if I was sure about the number I was counting.” The doctor explained that her patient was very lucky not to have suffered lasting damage.

Posted by CZ