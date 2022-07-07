These Graphics Are Next Level: Skull And Bones (Cinematic Trailer)
After suffering in development hell for the last few years, Skull and Bones — Ubisoft’s live-service pirate game — is finally seeing the light of day. The developer showed off new footage of the game as a part of its Ubisoft Forward event highlighting all the features and more. Skull and Bones sets sail on Xbox Series S / X, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia, and Luna on November 8th. Posted By Persist
