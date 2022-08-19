Vegas Man Earns A 5 Star Wanted Level Real Quick!

Las Vegas police have released dramatic footage of a car chase involving a violent suspect that included multiple carjacking attempts, accidents and a shootout with officers. The incident began on the evening of August 11 when police provided aerial surveillance of a suspect wanted for a car theft in May. As officers watched from the police helicopter, the suspect committed another carjacking. Footage from the helicopter shows him driving in a Chevrolet Avalanche to another driver, climbing in the window and driving off, with the victim jumping out on foot. This set off a wild and dangerous chase. At various points, the suspect shot officers from his window, drove the wrong way on main roads and attempted to steal other vehicles. According to the police, he reached speeds of up to 100 km/h. He also drove his car straight towards the officers on foot, prompting them to shoot him. At one point, officers pulled up next to the vehicle to attempt a PIT maneuver. The suspect fires two shots from his window at officers as they pull up behind him. The officers quickly return fire through their own windshield and retreat from the pursuit. The bullets hit his vehicle but not him. The chase ended and he was taken into custody after deliberately crossing lanes to ram a K9 police vehicle at 67mph, investigators say. The force of the impact disabled his own vehicle and officers were able to take him into custody. Posted by Abdul