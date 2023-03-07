He's On One: Man Gets Taken Down By Passengers After He Tried To Stab A Flight Attendant With A Broken Spoon!

A Massachusetts man was tackled by passengers and later arrested after he tried stabbing a flight attendant with a broken spoon while on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston. Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominister was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport when the United Airlines flight landed. Posted By Persist

