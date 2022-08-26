Man Tries To Stab Police Officer With A Pen After Being Arrested For Impersonating A Parent To Kidnap A Child At A School!

The videos, released Thursday by Xenia police, show a man, later identified as Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, grab a pen and attempt to stab a police officer.

Duran was being questioned by Xenia police after he was arrested at St. Brigid School Monday. According to police, Duran went to the school, attempting to impersonate a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.

Xenia police also released the 911 call as part of a separate public records request. The over four-minute call details the concerns raised by parents and the principal of St. Brigid School in Xenia during the school’s open house Monday.

“I need police. I have a trespasser. I have a gentleman here that has trespassed into our school open house, asking questions and claiming to be the parent of a daughter. And he is not,” the 911 caller, who was identified previously to News Center 7 as school principal Terry Adkins, told the dispatcher.

“So I need a police officer to investigate and enquire. He’s posing a threat.”

The dispatcher asked Adkins how he and parents knew the man, later identified by police as Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was not a parent. Posted by JR

