50 DEFENDS DRAKE 50 Cent Says People Were Gaslit Into Thinking Drake Lost The Kendrick Battle: "He Didn't Lose Anything"
By Thrillz
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LOL He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!
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DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"
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What Ya Think? Joe Budden Says Drake “Unequivocally” Lost The Rap Battle To Kendrick Lamar And Explains Why!
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FACTS OR NAH? Charlamagne Says Kendrick Lamar Made Drake "Reflect On His Life” After His Albums Dropped!
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Another One: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (Drake Diss) "Certified Lover Boy, Certified Pedophiles"
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DID DRAKE WIN? DJ Akademiks Tells Kendrick Lamar Fans He's Done Talking About The Battle! "It's Over, Drake Won"
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Joe Rogan Discusses The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Beef!
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"You've Lost The Rap Battle" Seth Rogen Pinpoints The Moment Drake Officially Lost The Kendrick Lamar Beef And Explained How Crazy The Whole Thing Is!
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It Just Keeps Going: Drake Drops Another Kendrick Lamar Diss! (Teaser)
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50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For Listening To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar… Pulls Headphones Off Yayo Ears!
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Things Getting Heated: Drake Fires Back At Kendrick... Drops "The Heart Part 6"! (Kendrick Lamar Diss)
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Akademiks Reacts To Older Freestyles From Drake & Kendrick! "He's Doing The Most"
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Pure Foolery: DJ Akademiks Mocks Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss!
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WELL DAMN Fat Joe Says He Doesn't Look At J.Cole The Same Anymore After He Bowed Out Of The Kendrick Lamar Beef!
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FACTS? Dave Chappelle Says No One Needs To Think Anymore Because Of AI! “Thinking Is For Poor People”
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Clout Chasers: Man Uses Fake Livestream Numbers To Fool People Into Thinking He's Famous!
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50 Cent Says He Wants To Be Treated Like Drake On His Final Lap Tour! “Drake They Throw Him Bras, What Do I Get?”
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“Drake Was Deemed A Loser In This Battle Before It Started” Lil Yachty Speaks On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Rap Battle!
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Thoughts? Dude Breaks Down How Drake Dismantled Everything Kendrick Had To Say & If Kendrick Was Being A Hypocrite!
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THUG CROWNS DRAKE Young Thug Blasts Kendrick Lamar From Jail For Refusing A Feature, Says Drake Is The GOAT For Putting People On!
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CLOTHESLINE AT FIRST SIGHT Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef
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Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!
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Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!
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Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!
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50 Cent Blasts Diddy On Stage... Says He Doesn't Like Diddy Because He Allegedly Killed 2Pac!
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Scary AF: 9-Years-Old Boy Finds A Cougar Inside School's Locker Room!
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Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!
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50 Cent & Andrew Shulz Agree If Drake Took A Break From Music And Pressured Kendrick Lamar To Carry The Culture, Fans Would Miss Him!
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IS HE RIGHT? Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About 'Karma' Over The Diddy Netflix Documentary!
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SMART MOVE Chelsea Handler Exposes 50 Cent For Borrowing Luxury Cars While They Were Dating
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50 Cent Says Diddy's Legal Situation Is In Part Because He Made Liquor Executives Uncomfortable!
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The Game Speaks About Being A G-Unit Member & Says "50 Cent Was Making Money & We Were Just In G-Unit"
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He Violated The Blunt: This Is Why You Can't Smoke With Just Anybody!
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All Those Shots: Amsterdam Police Get Into A Wild Incident With Armed Robbers Who Attempted To Steal 50 Million Euros Worth Of Valuables!
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KING HARRIS VS 50 CENT King Harris Comes for 50 Cent Over Disrespecting His Mom, Exposes Alleged History of Violence
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50 Cent Reacts To Drake’s List Of Opps In Alphabetical Order!
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Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd & More In New Leak! (Updated Audio)
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BALROG’S REVENGE BEGINS 50 Cent Transforms Into Street Fighter’s “Balrog”… Says He’ll Make Opponents See A White Light And Hear Jesus Calling!
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Charleston White Says He Bumped Into Boosie In The Club! "I Was By Myself, No Security"
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Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"
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