50 DEFENDS DRAKE 50 Cent Says People Were Gaslit Into Thinking Drake Lost The Kendrick Battle: "He Didn't Lose Anything"

By Thrillz
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26,431
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He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

LOL He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

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89,311
date submitted
DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"

DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"

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51,034
date submitted
What Ya Think? Joe Budden Says Drake “Unequivocally” Lost The Rap Battle To Kendrick Lamar And Explains Why!

What Ya Think? Joe Budden Says Drake “Unequivocally” Lost The Rap Battle To Kendrick Lamar And Explains Why!

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85,371
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Charlamagne Says Kendrick Lamar Made Drake "Reflect On His Life” After His Albums Dropped!

FACTS OR NAH? Charlamagne Says Kendrick Lamar Made Drake "Reflect On His Life” After His Albums Dropped!

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80,506
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Another One: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (Drake Diss) "Certified Lover Boy, Certified Pedophiles"

Another One: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (Drake Diss) "Certified Lover Boy, Certified Pedophiles"

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263,898
date submitted
DJ Akademiks Tells Kendrick Lamar Fans He's Done Talking About The Battle! "It's Over, Drake Won"

DID DRAKE WIN? DJ Akademiks Tells Kendrick Lamar Fans He's Done Talking About The Battle! "It's Over, Drake Won"

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22,665
date submitted
Joe Rogan Discusses The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Beef!

Joe Rogan Discusses The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Beef!

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112,621
date submitted
"You've Lost The Rap Battle" Seth Rogen Pinpoints The Moment Drake Officially Lost The Kendrick Lamar Beef And Explained How Crazy The Whole Thing Is!

"You've Lost The Rap Battle" Seth Rogen Pinpoints The Moment Drake Officially Lost The Kendrick Lamar Beef And Explained How Crazy The Whole Thing Is!

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93,288
date submitted
It Just Keeps Going: Drake Drops Another Kendrick Lamar Diss! (Teaser)

It Just Keeps Going: Drake Drops Another Kendrick Lamar Diss! (Teaser)

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150,053
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50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For Listening To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar… Pulls Headphones Off Yayo Ears!

50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For Listening To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar… Pulls Headphones Off Yayo Ears!

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69,675
date submitted
Things Getting Heated: Drake Fires Back At Kendrick... Drops "The Heart Part 6"! (Kendrick Lamar Diss)

Things Getting Heated: Drake Fires Back At Kendrick... Drops "The Heart Part 6"! (Kendrick Lamar Diss)

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2,334,980
date submitted
Akademiks Reacts To Older Freestyles From Drake & Kendrick! "He's Doing The Most"

Akademiks Reacts To Older Freestyles From Drake & Kendrick! "He's Doing The Most"

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88,323
date submitted
Pure Foolery: DJ Akademiks Mocks Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss!

Pure Foolery: DJ Akademiks Mocks Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss!

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99,362
date submitted
Fat Joe Says He Doesn't Look At J.Cole The Same Anymore After He Bowed Out Of The Kendrick Lamar Beef!

WELL DAMN Fat Joe Says He Doesn't Look At J.Cole The Same Anymore After He Bowed Out Of The Kendrick Lamar Beef!

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63,618
date submitted
Dave Chappelle Says No One Needs To Think Anymore Because Of AI! “Thinking Is For Poor People”

FACTS? Dave Chappelle Says No One Needs To Think Anymore Because Of AI! “Thinking Is For Poor People”

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70,026
date submitted
Clout Chasers: Man Uses Fake Livestream Numbers To Fool People Into Thinking He's Famous!

Clout Chasers: Man Uses Fake Livestream Numbers To Fool People Into Thinking He's Famous!

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156,365
date submitted
50 Cent Says He Wants To Be Treated Like Drake On His Final Lap Tour! “Drake They Throw Him Bras, What Do I Get?”

50 Cent Says He Wants To Be Treated Like Drake On His Final Lap Tour! “Drake They Throw Him Bras, What Do I Get?”

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68,682
date submitted
“Drake Was Deemed A Loser In This Battle Before It Started” Lil Yachty Speaks On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Rap Battle!

“Drake Was Deemed A Loser In This Battle Before It Started” Lil Yachty Speaks On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Rap Battle!

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84,929
date submitted
Thoughts? Dude Breaks Down How Drake Dismantled Everything Kendrick Had To Say & If Kendrick Was Being A Hypocrite!

Thoughts? Dude Breaks Down How Drake Dismantled Everything Kendrick Had To Say & If Kendrick Was Being A Hypocrite!

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59,072
date submitted
Young Thug Blasts Kendrick Lamar From Jail For Refusing A Feature, Says Drake Is The GOAT For Putting People On!

THUG CROWNS DRAKE Young Thug Blasts Kendrick Lamar From Jail For Refusing A Feature, Says Drake Is The GOAT For Putting People On!

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75,784
date submitted
Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef

CLOTHESLINE AT FIRST SIGHT Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef

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103,760
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Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

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207,816
date submitted
Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

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65,050
date submitted
Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

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131,901
date submitted
50 Cent Blasts Diddy On Stage... Says He Doesn't Like Diddy Because He Allegedly Killed 2Pac!

50 Cent Blasts Diddy On Stage... Says He Doesn't Like Diddy Because He Allegedly Killed 2Pac!

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107,165
date submitted
Scary AF: 9-Years-Old Boy Finds A Cougar Inside School's Locker Room!

Scary AF: 9-Years-Old Boy Finds A Cougar Inside School's Locker Room!

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219,929
date submitted
Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

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123,235
date submitted
50 Cent & Andrew Shulz Agree If Drake Took A Break From Music And Pressured Kendrick Lamar To Carry The Culture, Fans Would Miss Him!

50 Cent & Andrew Shulz Agree If Drake Took A Break From Music And Pressured Kendrick Lamar To Carry The Culture, Fans Would Miss Him!

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56,966
date submitted
Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About 'Karma' Over The Diddy Netflix Documentary!

IS HE RIGHT? Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About 'Karma' Over The Diddy Netflix Documentary!

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92,601
date submitted
Chelsea Handler Exposes 50 Cent For Borrowing Luxury Cars While They Were Dating

SMART MOVE Chelsea Handler Exposes 50 Cent For Borrowing Luxury Cars While They Were Dating

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77,958
date submitted
50 Cent Says Diddy's Legal Situation Is In Part Because He Made Liquor Executives Uncomfortable!

50 Cent Says Diddy's Legal Situation Is In Part Because He Made Liquor Executives Uncomfortable!

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118,704
date submitted
The Game Speaks About Being A G-Unit Member & Says "50 Cent Was Making Money & We Were Just In G-Unit"

The Game Speaks About Being A G-Unit Member & Says "50 Cent Was Making Money & We Were Just In G-Unit"

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95,941
date submitted
He Violated The Blunt: This Is Why You Can't Smoke With Just Anybody!

He Violated The Blunt: This Is Why You Can't Smoke With Just Anybody!

views
388,827
date submitted
All Those Shots: Amsterdam Police Get Into A Wild Incident With Armed Robbers Who Attempted To Steal 50 Million Euros Worth Of Valuables!

All Those Shots: Amsterdam Police Get Into A Wild Incident With Armed Robbers Who Attempted To Steal 50 Million Euros Worth Of Valuables!

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231,774
date submitted
King Harris Comes for 50 Cent Over Disrespecting His Mom, Exposes Alleged History of Violence

KING HARRIS VS 50 CENT King Harris Comes for 50 Cent Over Disrespecting His Mom, Exposes Alleged History of Violence

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102,163
date submitted
50 Cent Reacts To Drake’s List Of Opps In Alphabetical Order!

50 Cent Reacts To Drake’s List Of Opps In Alphabetical Order!

views
78,605
date submitted
Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd & More In New Leak! (Updated Audio)

Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd & More In New Leak! (Updated Audio)

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3,242,808
date submitted
50 Cent Transforms Into Street Fighter’s “Balrog”… Says He’ll Make Opponents See A White Light And Hear Jesus Calling!

BALROG’S REVENGE BEGINS 50 Cent Transforms Into Street Fighter’s “Balrog”… Says He’ll Make Opponents See A White Light And Hear Jesus Calling!

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98,361
date submitted
Charleston White Says He Bumped Into Boosie In The Club! "I Was By Myself, No Security"

Charleston White Says He Bumped Into Boosie In The Club! "I Was By Myself, No Security"

views
66,907
date submitted
Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

views
91,380
date submitted