Dog Jumps Out Of Window Of Burning House!
When his family’s Pennsylvania home went up in flames, Charlie the dog found himself trapped. At the urging of firefighters below, the brave canine had to leap to safety from an upper story window. Charlie suffered burns in the blaze, and a short while later was recovering with an IV drip and nasal oxygen in an animal hospital. Though the family’s house was destroyed, they’re relieved that they still have Charlie. Posted By Ghost
