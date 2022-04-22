Meanwhile In Florida: Deputies Raid 2 Suspected Drug Houses!
A pair of search warrants executed Wednesday following narcotics investigations in DeLand and Deltona resulted in 6 arrests on charges including armed trafficking in meth, cocaine and heroin, and the seizure of all of the above. The main suspect at the DeLand house, 38-year-old Cory Robinson (DOB 11/28/1983), jumped out of a side kitchen window but was met by members of the VSO SWAT team and promptly taken into custody. Posted By Persist
