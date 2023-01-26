It Be Your Own: Dog Shoots Owner Dead After Stepping On His Loaded Rifle!

A man was killed during a weekend hunting trip when his dog stepped on a loaded rifle, accidentally discharging it into his owner’s back. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas says the fatal incident occurred Saturday in a rural area near Geuda Springs. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Smith. Posted By Persist

