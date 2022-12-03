Good Morning America Hosts TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Which Are Both In Marriages Caught Having An Affair!
Inside sources told DailyMail.com: 'Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses.' Photographs posted on 49-year-old Robach's Instagram as recently as March show Holmes, 45, with his arm casually draped on her husband Andrew Shue's shoulder, with both men apparently firmly part of Robach's 'half marathon posse.' According to insiders, T.J. and Amy's friendship evolved in June, if not before, 'when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.' Posted By PSmooth
