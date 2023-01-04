How You Survive That? Family Of 4 Miraculously Survive After Tesla Plunges 300-Feet Off A California Cliff!
A family of four were miraculously found alive on Monday after the Tesla they were driving in plunged 300-feet down California's dangerous Devil's Slide cliff. Miraculously, however, all four occupants – a man, his wife and their 4-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son — survived the devastating fall and were rushed to a local hospital in the aftermath. Posted By Persist
