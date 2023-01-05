Just Crazy: Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving Tesla Off California Cliff In Attempt To Kill His Family!
Video. A Tesla that plummeted 250 feet off a cliff on California's Pacific Coast Highway onto a rocky beach earlier this week may not have been an accident, as police shared Tuesday that the man driving the car may have done it intentionally. Inside the car were the man’s wife and two young children, all of whom survived the crash and were rescued by first responders. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS