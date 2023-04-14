He Was Pissed Off For Sure: Coyote Done Disrespected The Life Out This Possum!

fun facts about the possum: 1. when they play dead they emit a smell that smells like a rotting corpse so animals almost always lose their appetite. And 2. When they play dead they don't just fake it. Their entire body basically goes on power saving mode and they completely lose consciousness and no amount of pain or movement will wake them up. Bro did not even know he was getting wizzed on until it was too late. Posted By PSmooth

