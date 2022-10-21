Deer Evades A Coyote Capture By Blending In With Bison!

Up Slough Creek, in Yellowstone National Park, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 (the day the East Entrance Road reopened after June flood damage) the bison were stampeding off and on, so I was taking some phone video when a mule deer sprinted into the frame, pursued by a coyote. Genius-level survival strategy on the part of the deer - run into a bison herd. Coyote abandoned the pursuit. Posted By Ghost

