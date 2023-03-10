Wedding Ruined: Florida Wedding Venue Owner Pulls Out Gun On Newlyweds & Their Guests!
The owner of a wedding venue threatened a newlywed couple’s reception by waving a gun at them and their guests. A video recorded by the DJ, Jonathan Campo, shows the owner walking around clutching the gun and screaming expletives. A woman is heard saying, ‘let me get my purse’ as the owner continues to demand people to get out. Posted By Persist
