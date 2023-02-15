Jaden Smith Has Some Fans Concerned As He Breaks Down In Tears During His Latest Instagram Post!
Jaden Smith's latest IG post has appeared to alarm fans. As "Cabin Fever from the Hill" played in the background, Smith shed tears with his caption reading, "I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress. I Should write something about emotions and how theyre okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone."
Posted by Joe
