MOFO Eating Like That’s His Last Meal On Earth: Reviews Are Rolling In For Red Lobster’s New Seafood Boil And They’ve Definitely Got People Talking!
By JR
25,716
DESCRIPTION
Posted by JR
nextvideos
Lol: Cuzz Eating His Food Like It Was His Last Meal!
314,999
Hell To The Naw: This Seafood Boil Came With A Side Of Spiders!
72,159
You Know It Smell Crazy In There: Dude Was In There Risking His Job Eating That Seafood Boil On The Sales Floor!
81,946
Built Different: Crab Thought He Was In A Jacuzzi... Eating His Last Meal Gracefully Before Death!
157,564
Very Questionable: Suga Free The Pimp Serving A Seafood Boil In The Weirdest Way!
101,215
Bobby Hill Wasn't Playing Around: Buddy Pulled Out The Glock Ready To Put Dude 6ft Under With The Quickness!
352,185
A Gust Of Wind: NASA Perseverance Rover Beams Back First Sounds Recorded From The Surface Of Mars!
281,354
The Power of Alcohol: That Bottle Fireball Made A Miracles Happen That Day!
373,207
Do Ya'll Believe Her? Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's Working Hard To Get Her Marriage Back On Track With Will Smith, Also Denies Cheating On Him!
59,940
“You Messed Around W/ All The Stars” Maury Povich, 86, Blasts His Wife For Sleeping With Famous Men On Podcast!
194,046
What A Way To Go: Crab Eats Its Last Meal While Being Boiled!
101,277
Thoughts? Lil Boosie Speaks On People Tryna Cancel DaBaby For His Comments At Rolling Loud!
113,525
Would Y'all Try This? 17 Year Hibernating Cicada's Apparently Taste Like Shrimp!
149,106
Our Generation Is Screwed: Video Of Kids Bumping And Singing Sexy Red’s Song Has People Talking On Social Media!
102,163
Melbourne's Mystery Meteor Likely To Be Russian Rocket!
62,636
This Is How Some People Catch A Meal In Different Countries!
248,925
Nothing But Gibberish: What On Earth Is Joe Biden Talking About Here?
128,101
Done Seen It all: People Thought This Man Was Rolling A Blunt On National TV At A Football Game But What He Was Actually Doing Was Crazier Than That!
225,393
Draw Your Own Conclusions: Elon Musk's ‘Omega’ Necklace At UFC Event Sparks Debate Online!
122,342
Eating Better Than Most: Dude In Jail Cooks Up A Whole Combo Meal!
114,360
Soul Left His Body: This Was Definitely This Amazon Delivery Driver First & Last Day On The Job!
185,108
This Is Why You Can't Eat At Everybody's House: Woman Is Washing Collard Greens Leaves In Her Bathtub!
58,376
She Definitely Cheating: Dude Stopped A Whole Party To Propose To His Girl On NYE And Things Got Real Awkward!
186,848
Welp: Asian Guy Brought His Black Girlfriend Home But His Dad's Reaction Has Got People Talking!
195,545
Violated: Dude Tests His New Leaf Blower Out On His Friends Salad While He's Eating!
297,982
SMH: Karen Demands Teachers Tell Kids To Stop Screaming On A Playground!
126,350
Some People Ain't Sh-... Most Trafficked Animal On Earth... Scales Being Sold For 3K!
121,383
Wait For It: Shorty Definitely Needs Some New Friends After This!
202,548
Wolves Rolling 13+ Deep Wanted No Smoke With A Grizzly... After The Bear Jacked Their Meal!
207,941
Sad ASF: Crazy Amount Of Homeless People 2 Blocks Away From $7,500/Month Apartments In Los Angeles!
78,599
Dude Took His Dad To Have A Decent Meal After 20 Years In Prison And This Is How It Went!
911,564
Oh Nah: This The Last Time These People Are Playing The Punching Bag Machine!
141,638
Next Level Hating? Which One Of Y’all Spent Money On Bottle Service To Say This!
157,797
Yung L.A. Breaks Down In Tears Over His Career… ‘The Pressure Of People Depending On Me Was Too Much!’
85,277
She Missed Every Shot: Shorty Shooting Everything But The Target At The Gun Range!
269,567
GTA Online In A Nutshell: Just Imagine Eating A Good Meal Then Seeing This! (No Audio)
121,545
People Are Going In On 49 Year Old Oscar De La Hoya Claiming He Got Fake Ab Surgery!
159,322
Lol: Dude Jokes On An Old Head For Making Fish Like Faces While Rolling A Blunt!
110,031
Dave Portnoy Gets Into An Argument With Pizza Restaurant Owner Who Doesn't Like His Reviews!
208,148
Eating Right In Front Of Him: Doordash Driver Confronts Man For Saying He Never Got His Food!
113,121