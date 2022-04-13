People Are Mad After Finding Out BLM Founders Secretly Purchased A $6 Million Home In LA!
The leaders with Black Lives Matter bought a California mansion worth an estimated $6 million. The New York Magazine and New York Post made the find recently, showing the purchase was meant to be kept secret. What’s worse is that the mansion was bought with donations! The controversial purchase has put BLM under the microscope for this purchase, past connections and has also put their future as an organization in question, with many thinking this is the beginning of the end for the group. Posted by Abdul
