Say What? Netflix Announces "Squid Game" Reality Competition With $4.56 Million Prize!
Netflix is bringing back its 2021 smash hit ‘Squid Game’ in more ways than one. Earlier this week the series was picked up for a second season. Now the streaming service is launching a reality competition based on the Korean thriller. ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ will pit 456 competitors against one another in a series of challenges. Each eliminated player adds $100,000 to the prize pool with a total payout of $4.56 million dollars to the last person standing. Posted by Persist
