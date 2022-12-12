Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole Allegedly Tested Positive For Gunshot Residue... He Faces 22 Years If Convicted On All 3 Felony Counts!
It is being reported that both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend Kelsey Nicole have tested positive for gunshot residue, meaning both subjects were in close proximity when the gun was fired. Who fired the gun however remains a mystery. Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly be testifying during the trial which has started today. Lanez faces more than 22 years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts he is currently charged with. Via Chris Cadence. Posted By Persist
