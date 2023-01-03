Stephen Jackson Blasts Skip Bayless After Insensitive Tweet About Damar Hamlin’s Collapse + Skip Responds To Backlash & Apologizes!
Stephen Jackson blasts Skip Bayless for his insensitive tweet about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. Skip has issued an apology for that tweet. In the wake of huge controversy on Monday night, Bayless' co-host and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe was noticeably absent from the latest episode of 'Undisputed', leaving him to apologize while sitting alone on the air. Posted By Persist
