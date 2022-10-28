What A Waste: Former Kanye West Fan Burns $15,000 Worth Of Yeezys!
Former Kanye West fan Danny Shiff from Florida, burned not one or two but 10 pairs of Yeezys worth nearly $15,000. Mr Shiff said he owns 45 pairs of the sneakers, which he said he bought for his children and himself and now he says he won't be wearing them anymore because of Ye's antisemitic remarks. Posted By Persist
