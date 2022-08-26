Say What? Mark Zuckerberg Admits That Facebook Censored The Hunter Biden Laptop Story At The Request Of The FBI!
Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that Facebook algorithmically censored the 'Hunter Biden laptop' story. Zuckerberg admitted it on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast. Mark said that he did so because of a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. In 2020, New York Post did an expose that revealed the existence of tens of thousands of emails between Biden's son Hunter and business associates from Ukraine. New York Post, in the expose, claimed that the emails revealed how Biden's son leveraged his political access in his overseas business dealings. Posted By Persist
