Game Over: Tyson Fury Knocks Out Dillian Whyte In The 6th Round With An Uppercut!
Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight belt today, defeating Dillian Whyte XXXXX in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Fury improved to 31-0-1 and handed Whyte (28-3), his fellow Brit, his first loss since a KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin in August 2020. Tyson Fury says he plans to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou soon. Posted By Persist
