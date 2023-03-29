Less Is More: Woman Reveals How She Spends Her Money While Living On $32K A Year In Cincinnati, Ohio!
Aspeyn Langhals, 22, lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and earns about $32,000 a year as a veterinary physical rehabilitation assistant. Langhals helps dogs and cats rebuild strength and minimize stress on their joints due to age or surgeries. She's balancing her job while training to become a certified canine rehabilitation nurse.Posted by CZ
