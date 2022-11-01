Woman Gets Jaw Filler To Feel Better About Herself But Says It Ruined Her Life!
Via: @jodieva
A 24-year-old woman got a jaw-dropping facial procedure to help her feel better about her appearance. But the results left her speechless.
An TikToker who goes by Jodie posted a video on the platform this week, showing how she got jaw fillers to make her face look more toned.
She said her face, unfortunately, began to swell shortly after the injections.
“POV: Gets jaw filler to feel better about myself,” she wrote in the video showcasing her bloated face.
"Ends up ruining my life," Jodie noted in her caption.
