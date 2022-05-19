Wait For It: "Do You Believe That Men Can Become Pregnant & Have Abortions"
A Democrat witness testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on abortion rights Thursday declared that men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas, was asked by Rep. Dan Bishop if men can become pregnant and have abortions & she answers his question. Posted By Persist
