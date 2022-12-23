Deion Sanders Details The Time He Had Brittany Renner Talk To His Players About Running Game.. Said If He Had This Info He'd Be $15M Richer!
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: Shes a real woman and was straight forwardIf I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.
Posted by Joe
