Crazy: Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted & Sentenced To 400 Years Is Freed After 34 Years In Jail!
A man who served more than 34 years of a 400-year sentence for an armed robbery was released from a Florida jail this week after prosecutors dismissed charges against the wrongly convicted man. “I never lost hope and always knew this day would come,” Sidney Holmes, now 57, said when he learned he would walk free. Posted by Persist
