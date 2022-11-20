R.I.P. Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Legend Dead By Suicide At Age 49!

Jason David Frank, best known as the Green & White Power Ranger 'Tommy Oliver' of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fame has committed suicide at age 49. He is survived by his four children - Hunter, Jacob, Skye and Jenna. Frank portrayed many different color Rangers over the years, including Green, White and Red, as he returned to the franchise for a handful of movies. R.I.P. JDF. Posted By Persist

