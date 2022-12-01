Robocop Has Arrived: San Francisco Will Allow Police To Deploy Robots That Kill!
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations — following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. Posted By Persist
