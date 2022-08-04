Here We Go: Biden Administration Declares The Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency!
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the US. The announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services. Some cities and states, including New York City, San Francisco, California, Illinois and New York, have already declared monkeypox an emergency, allowing them to free up funding and resources for their responses to the outbreak. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS