Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix Trailer)
Emmy winner Niecy Nash turns in a powerful performance as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller and Dyllón Burnside.
Posted by Joe
