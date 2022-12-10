Can't Catch A Break: Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr., In ANOTHER Car Accident.. SUV Totaled By A 14 Year-Old! "F*cked My Leg Up"
Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. recently took to social media to go live and give fans a sneak peek into his life moments after he was involved in a car accident when a 14-year-old driver ran a red light and hit him. Spence was involved in a 2019 accident that had him ejected from his white Ferrari in Dallas Texas
