This Ain't Cool At All: Middle School Kid Caught On Camera Bullying His Classmate In Garland, Texas!
Statement from the boy's cousin: BULLYING!!!! This is my little cousin Being bullied at Sellars Middle School In Garland Texas !! @gisdnews WHERE IS THE TEACHER ?? Why are phones out? How have we reported this multiple times with NOOOO results?? This is what’s happening to our children at “school” thanks GISD. Posted by JR
