A Meme With A Powerful Backstory: The Tragedy Of Two-Time Champion Boxer Rocky Lockridge!
He was a man they made a meme of. In 2010, 2-time champion Rocky Lockridge appears on the TV show intervention. Spent 15 years battling addiction. Included in the episode were the sons hed left behind. Deep into the heart-wrenching discussion, a stoic front shatters. It was a cry that bordered on a scream. An outpouring of love and rage and shame. The pain of a lifetime of more or less spectacular defeats. It went viral. The cruel laughed at his cathartic cry. For some people, its all they know of him. And that is a crying shame.
