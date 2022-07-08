Wild: Footage Of The Moment Former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, Being Fatally Shot From Behind With A Homemade Double Barreled Shotgun!
"Tetsuya Yamagami was named as the homemade shotgun-wielding gunman accused of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Some gave the attempted assassin’s name as Yamagami Tetsuya, 41. Journalist Matthew Keys reported, “Man arrested on suspicion of shooting former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami of Nara prefecture.”"- Heavy
Posted by Thrillz
